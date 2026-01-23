Q3 EPS Estimates for RELL Decreased by Northland Securities

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richardson Electronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RELL. Zacks Research cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 480.00%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

