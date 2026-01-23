Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Stephanie Ann Sentell Sells 200 Shares

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAKGet Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $19,838.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,507 shares in the company, valued at $942,999.33. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephanie Ann Sentell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 19th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $17,156.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 25th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $92.40 on Friday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The firm had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 679.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $148.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.52.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

