Strs Ohio Purchases 24,284 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $62,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 141,757 shares of company stock valued at $17,569,112 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.21 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.