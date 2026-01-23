Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,321 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $89,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.67.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

