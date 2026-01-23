Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 948.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,085,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 982,385 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,745,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,599,000 after purchasing an additional 882,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after purchasing an additional 761,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after buying an additional 752,411 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $308.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.07, for a total value of $2,750,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $42,825,098.16. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock worth $14,328,561. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

