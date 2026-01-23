iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,377 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Entergy by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 269.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp bought 1,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.