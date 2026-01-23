Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $250,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTI opened at $340.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $343.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

