62,795 Shares in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $XCCC Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.10% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XCCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,883,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 46,217 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $616,000.

Get BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $293.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

About BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XCCC was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.