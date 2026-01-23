Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $22.51 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after buying an additional 2,428,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after acquiring an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,503,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,323,000 after acquiring an additional 695,736 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $330.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $341.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.30 and a 200 day moving average of $259.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,687 shares of company stock valued at $58,728,068. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

