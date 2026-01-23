Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,092 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,854,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,822,000 after buying an additional 5,737,583 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,950,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,049 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,479,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 364,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,724,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,731,000 after acquiring an additional 435,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,083,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

