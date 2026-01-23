EQTEC (LON:EQT) Trading Down 12% – Time to Sell?

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) were down 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 and last traded at GBX 0.13. Approximately 124,526,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 80,182,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15.

EQTEC Trading Down 16.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £699,592.96, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.07.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW. Commercial plants have been built and are operated using EQTEC’s technology.

