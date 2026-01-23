Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 3,554 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% during the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $526.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $222.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 print and 2026 outlook: J&J beat revenue expectations, reported stronger margins and gave FY2026 sales and EPS guidance that was modestly above consensus — the core drivers cited were oncology strength and MedTech momentum. This underpins the bullish analyst reaction and higher expectations for organic growth. Business Wire: Q4 and Full-Year 2025 results

Q4 print and 2026 outlook: J&J beat revenue expectations, reported stronger margins and gave FY2026 sales and EPS guidance that was modestly above consensus — the core drivers cited were oncology strength and MedTech momentum. This underpins the bullish analyst reaction and higher expectations for organic growth. Positive Sentiment: Large analyst upgrade: Scotiabank boosted its price target sharply to $265 (sector outperform), signaling meaningful upside versus the current level and likely supporting buying interest. The Fly: Scotiabank price-target raise

Large analyst upgrade: Scotiabank boosted its price target sharply to $265 (sector outperform), signaling meaningful upside versus the current level and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market momentum: MarketBeat highlights a trend-following buy signal after the pullback to support levels, which can attract momentum traders and reduce downside risk for buyers. MarketBeat: trend-following buy signal

Technical/market momentum: MarketBeat highlights a trend-following buy signal after the pullback to support levels, which can attract momentum traders and reduce downside risk for buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tweaks with limited conviction: Bank of America and Stifel nudged targets higher (to $221 and $220 respectively) but kept neutral/hold stances — these adjustments offer modest upside but little change to conviction. Benzinga: analyst target changes

Analyst tweaks with limited conviction: Bank of America and Stifel nudged targets higher (to $221 and $220 respectively) but kept neutral/hold stances — these adjustments offer modest upside but little change to conviction. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and longer-term thesis remain intact: Coverage pieces note J&J’s status as a Dividend King with a sustainable payout and a growing MedTech pipeline (including OTTAVA robotics), supporting steady institutional demand. Zacks: dividend thesis

Dividend and longer-term thesis remain intact: Coverage pieces note J&J’s status as a Dividend King with a sustainable payout and a growing MedTech pipeline (including OTTAVA robotics), supporting steady institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: Talc litigation moving forward: A court ruling will allow plaintiffs’ expert testimony in the talc MDL, increasing legal uncertainty and potential exposure that remains an overhang for the stock. Benzinga: talc litigation update

Talc litigation moving forward: A court ruling will allow plaintiffs’ expert testimony in the talc MDL, increasing legal uncertainty and potential exposure that remains an overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Stelara biosimilar pressure: Investors remain cautious after Stelara sales fell sharply following patent loss; biosimilar competition is dragging growth in that franchise and was cited as a reason for pre-market weakness even after the beat. Blockonomi: Stelara and market reaction

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

