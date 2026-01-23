Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 180.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 63.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 304,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.3%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $152.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total value of $1,215,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 403,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,071,146.96. This trade represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $713,003.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 14,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,485.23. This represents a 28.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,878,425 shares of company stock valued at $358,332,025. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

