Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Stock Holdings Increased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $709,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $151.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $151.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

