101,463 Shares in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf $BUFY Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the first quarter worth $247,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf in the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:BUFY opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $22.62.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Company Profile

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). BUFY was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

