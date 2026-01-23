Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 72,791 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGHM opened at $25.56 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

