10,819 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IGM stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

