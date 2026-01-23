Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 556.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $277.66 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $279.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

