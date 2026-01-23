Head to Head Analysis: United Rentals (NYSE:URI) & Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

United Rentals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Springview has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Rentals and Springview”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $15.35 billion 3.97 $2.58 billion $38.88 24.61 Springview $6.45 million 2.43 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Springview.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Springview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 15.83% 31.30% 9.61% Springview N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Rentals and Springview, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 1 3 12 2 2.83 Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $966.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Springview.

Summary

United Rentals beats Springview on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, at auctions, and directly to manufacturers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Springview

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

