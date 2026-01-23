Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,979 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $44.67.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.