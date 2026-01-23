Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,861 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 37.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Astera Labs by 94.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 142.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $176.35 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.25.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,452.93. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 90,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $13,088,512.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,599,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,467,827.50. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,936 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,540. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.63.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

