Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 72.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 29.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Upstart from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Upstart Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.37 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.94 million. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 762 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $29,649.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,146.18. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,400. The trade was a -500.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,707 shares of company stock worth $633,080. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.