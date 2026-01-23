Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 26,522 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,522 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $145.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

