26,096 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 155,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

