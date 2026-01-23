West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and traded as high as $44.98. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 1,050 shares changing hands.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.49.

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans. The company also provides lending products, including real estate commercial property, construction, asset-based, lines of credit, SBA loans, 504 loan program, business and industry, farm services agency, agricultural, and wine industry lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.