Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.60 and traded as high as $110.97. Science Applications International shares last traded at $109.07, with a volume of 393,287 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Reagan acquired 1,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.17 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 324.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 315.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.