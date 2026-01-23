Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.79 and traded as low as C$6.33. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 61,826 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$9.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.95.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Trading Down 1.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of C$556.84 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.26 million for the quarter. Blackline Safety had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, the company ensure that help is never too far away.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.