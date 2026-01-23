Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 34,138 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,092,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $396,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 18.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $464,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,811.54. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,468,962.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett?Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

