Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,729 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 2.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $528,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $258.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total transaction of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,561. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $308.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $313.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

