BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.54 and traded as high as GBX 661. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 656, with a volume of 161,801 shares changing hands.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 604.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of £490.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return by investing primarily in UK smaller companies and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

