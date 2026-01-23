New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) & Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head to Head Analysis

New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Era Helium and Skeena Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 187.06 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -16.71 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$110.89 million ($0.73) -42.86

Analyst Recommendations

New Era Helium has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Era Helium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Era Helium and Skeena Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Helium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skeena Resources 1 0 4 1 2.83

Profitability

This table compares New Era Helium and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A Skeena Resources N/A -31.67% -7.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Era Helium beats Skeena Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

