Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below News Summary

Insider Buying and Selling

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $1,709,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Marie Gellerman sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $94,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,983.94. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock worth $9,365,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $191.33 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.75 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.