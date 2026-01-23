SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in nLight $LASR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 255.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in nLight were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in nLight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 622.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in nLight by 191.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLight in the second quarter worth approximately $11,810,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLight stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLight from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on nLight in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised nLight to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, CAO James Nias sold 1,200 shares of nLight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,360. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $443,744.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,010.08. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 141,262 shares of company stock worth $5,101,910 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

