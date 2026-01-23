SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Colliers International Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $171.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.0%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

