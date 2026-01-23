SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,230 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $690,507,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,517,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,264,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,109,000 after purchasing an additional 344,189 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,816.7% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 296,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 280,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 207.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 270,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $113.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

