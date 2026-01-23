SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $636,000 in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 176.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 398.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 8,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $166,360.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,415.34. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.29). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.The business had revenue of $112.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Alkami Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

