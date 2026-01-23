Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have commented on HSAI. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hesai Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,078,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,601,000 after purchasing an additional 629,680 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hesai Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,594,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after buying an additional 584,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hesai Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,850,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,992,000 after acquiring an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Hesai Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 770,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at $38,241,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSAI opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.70%.The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

