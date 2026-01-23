Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Head to Head Contrast

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Farmhouse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.20 billion N/A $46.74 million $0.38 30.26 Farmhouse N/A N/A -$460,000.00 ($0.03) -3.33

Analyst Ratings

Cellcom Israel has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse. Farmhouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellcom Israel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cellcom Israel and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel 5.40% 9.56% 3.74% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of 33.24, suggesting that its stock price is 3,224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellcom Israel beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions. This segment also sells equipment, such as computers and communication equipment, including servers, routers, and switches, and others; and software and integration of information security products. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

