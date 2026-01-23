Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Clariant alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Clariant

Clariant Stock Performance

About Clariant

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Clariant has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.36.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that traces its roots back to a spin-off from Sandoz in 1995. Headquartered in Muttenz near Basel, the firm develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of chemical solutions for industries worldwide. While its primary listing is on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Clariant’s shares also trade OTC under the symbol CLZNY, reflecting its global investor reach.

The company operates through three core segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.