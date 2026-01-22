Timothy Kinser Sells 3,441 Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPMGet Free Report) VP Timothy Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,866.88. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPM traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,966. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 48.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 21.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

