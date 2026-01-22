Timothy Kinser Sells 3,441 Shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Kinser sold 3,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $379,576.71. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,866.88. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,966. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 48.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 21.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 65,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.