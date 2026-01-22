Insider Buying: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,190. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endeavor Blockchain, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 20,245 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,397.15.

On Monday, December 15th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,600.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 98,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $526,260.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 124,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 105,005 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $631,080.05.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 70,106 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $332,302.44.

On Monday, December 8th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 50,301 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $219,815.37.

On Friday, December 5th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 110,191 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $483,738.49.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 59,832 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $289,586.88.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 18,599 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $91,135.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:MIGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 254,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.55. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.60) by $10.80. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

