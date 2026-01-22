MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $89,600.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,759,330 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,496. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $101,360.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $102,560.00.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 296,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,386. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $727.95 million, a P/E ratio of -372.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 71.02% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 target price on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 658,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,268,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 831.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

