Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 80,520 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 80,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $1,261,748.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,703,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,392,936.14. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,207,283.42.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,450. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 188.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

