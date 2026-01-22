Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,093,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 344,417 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $17.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Black Rock Coffee Bar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRCB

Black Rock Coffee Bar Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.08 million and a P/E ratio of -360.00.

Black Rock Coffee Bar (NASDAQ:BRCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Rock Coffee Bar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Rock Coffee Bar in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Black Rock Coffee Bar during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Rock Coffee Bar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Black Rock Coffee Bar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission: To Fuel People Forward – One Connection, One Moment, One Cup at a Time We are a high-growth operator of guest-centric, drive-thru coffee bars offering premium caffeinated beverages and an elevated in-store experience crafted by our engaging baristas. Black Rock Coffee Bar was founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, by our co-founders Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez. What started as a single 160 square foot coffee bar in 2008 is now one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States by revenue and the largest fully company-owned coffee retailer in the country, with 158 locations spanning seven states as of June 30, 2025, from the Pacific Northwest to Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Rock Coffee Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.