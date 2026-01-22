Insider Selling: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,986.28. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Heidi Diane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 15th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 13,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $114,376.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TH remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Thursday. 351,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,828. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 600,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 211,634 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 189,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 143,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.
In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.
