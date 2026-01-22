Insider Selling: Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,986.28. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Heidi Diane Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 13,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $114,376.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Thursday. 351,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,828. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 600,181 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 211,634 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 189,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 143,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.