Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,070.00 in Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $140,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,900. This represents a 14.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endeavor Blockchain, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 20,245 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $82,397.15.

On Monday, December 15th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $261,600.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 98,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $526,260.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 124,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 105,005 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $631,080.05.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 70,106 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $332,302.44.

On Monday, December 8th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 50,301 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $219,815.37.

On Friday, December 5th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 110,191 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $483,738.49.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 59,832 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $289,586.88.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 18,599 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $91,135.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIGI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 254,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,056. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.55. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.60) by $10.80. The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIGI. Zacks Research raised shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

