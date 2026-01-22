Insider Selling: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $8,558,277.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,484. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $69,800.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $921,780.30.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,519,968.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,681,245.49.

On Tuesday, November 18th, John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $4,506,830.91.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,574. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.25 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

