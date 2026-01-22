Jeff Benck Sells 14,900 Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeff Benck sold 14,900 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $748,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,563.20. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Benck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Jeff Benck sold 100 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Jeff Benck sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 224,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.43%.Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 6,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.