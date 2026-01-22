Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Major Shareholder Buys $261,600.00 in Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 60,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 895,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,200. This represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endeavor Blockchain, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 20,245 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,397.15.

On Friday, December 12th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 98,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $526,260.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 124,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $1,046,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 105,005 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $631,080.05.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 70,106 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $332,302.44.

On Monday, December 8th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 50,301 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $219,815.37.

On Friday, December 5th, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc bought 110,191 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $483,738.49.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 59,832 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $289,586.88.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc purchased 18,599 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,135.10.

On Monday, December 1st, Endeavor Blockchain, Llc acquired 29,000 shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $140,070.00.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 254,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,056. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.60) by $10.80. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mawson Infrastructure Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate businesses in the digital infrastructure sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company focuses on high-growth areas such as data centers, fiber-optic networks, wireless towers and other critical infrastructure that supports the global digital economy.

The company completed its initial public offering in July 2021, raising capital to pursue its business combination objectives.

