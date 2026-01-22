ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,392.58 and last traded at $1,391.5420, with a volume of 143847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,360.09.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,407.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.40. The company has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

